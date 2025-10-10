$41.400.09
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4484 views

On the night of October 10, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing 32 missiles and 465 drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 405 drones and 15 missiles, including one "Kinzhal", while 4 missiles failed to reach their targets.

405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 32 missiles, including two Kinzhals, and 465 drones at Ukraine overnight; 405 drones and 15 missiles, including one Kinzhal, were neutralized, and 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 10 (from 7:00 PM on October 9), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 497 air attack assets (32 missiles and 465 UAVs of various types):

  • 465 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Shakhty, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 200 of them were "Shaheds";
    • 2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region - Russia;
      • 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions – Russia);
        • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions – Russia);
          • 4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles.

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

            According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 420 air targets: 405 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types); 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile; 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 1 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile. In addition, 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost location, crash sites are being clarified)

            - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

            "Direct hits of 13 missiles and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 7 locations," the report says.

            As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

            Julia Shramko

