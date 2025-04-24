48 out of 70 enemy missiles and 64 out of 145 drones were shot down over Ukraine: F-16s and Mirages were involved in repelling the Russian attack

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine at night, firing 70 missiles of various types and 145 drones, 48 missiles and 64 drones were shot down, 68 drones did not reach their targets, aviation, including pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighters, participated in repelling the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 24, Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea basing, as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types.

"The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 215 air targets of the enemy: 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas - Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk region - Russia); 37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Saratov region); 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Donetsk region); 12 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea water area); 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region); 145 Shahed strike UAVs/drone simulators of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.; Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 112 air targets has been confirmed: 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 6 Kalibr cruise missiles; 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles; 64 Shahed strike UAVs - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

In addition, 68 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"Aviation, including pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighters, took an active part in repelling the attack. Ukrainian pilots shot down dozens of air targets," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

"As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zhytomyr region, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi region were affected," the statement reads.

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes