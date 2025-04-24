48 out of 70 enemy missiles and 64 out of 145 drones were shot down over Ukraine: F-16s and Mirages were involved in repelling the Russian attack

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16260 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50727 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96086 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119104 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71869 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117527 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50497 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40915 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33292 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35972 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
30%
746 mm
Popular news

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 34320 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 32980 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 21487 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 61557 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 16354 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119104 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 75029 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 117527 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 87587 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 102621 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 3292 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 30475 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 38148 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 49409 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 48038 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

48 out of 70 enemy missiles and 64 out of 145 drones were shot down over Ukraine: F-16s and Mirages were involved in repelling the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

On the night of April 24, 2025, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing missiles of various types and attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 112 aerial targets.

48 out of 70 enemy missiles and 64 out of 145 drones were shot down over Ukraine: F-16s and Mirages were involved in repelling the Russian attack

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine at night, firing 70 missiles of various types and 145 drones, 48 missiles and 64 drones were shot down, 68 drones did not reach their targets, aviation, including pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighters, participated in repelling the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 24, Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea basing, as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types.

"The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 215 air targets of the enemy: 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas - Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk region - Russia); 37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers (launch area - Saratov region); 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Donetsk region); 12 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea water area); 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region); 145 Shahed strike UAVs/drone simulators of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.; Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 112 air targets has been confirmed: 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 6 Kalibr cruise missiles; 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles; 64 Shahed strike UAVs

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

In addition, 68 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"Aviation, including pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighters, took an active part in repelling the attack. Ukrainian pilots shot down dozens of air targets," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

"As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zhytomyr region, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi region were affected," the statement reads.

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes24.04.25, 08:06 • 16099 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$92,404.90
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,336.89
Ethereum
$1,768.14