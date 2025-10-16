Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 37 missiles and 320 drones; 283 UAVs and 5 Kh-59 missiles were neutralized. Another 18 missiles were lost, with the main strike targeting Poltava and Kharkiv regions.
Russia launched 37 missiles, including 28 "ballistic" ones, and 320 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 5 X-59 missiles and 283 drones neutralized, and another 18 missiles lost to location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 16 (from 8:00 PM on October 15), the enemy "launched a combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles." In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 357 air attack assets – 37 missiles (28 of them – "ballistic") and 320 UAVs of various types:
- 320 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 200 of them – "Shaheds";
- 2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan region - Russia;
- 26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia);
- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; Rostov region – Russia);
- 7 Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 288 air targets: 283 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 5 Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles. In addition (as of 10:00 AM), 18 enemy missiles were lost to location, information is being clarified. Currently, 14 direct hits by missiles and 37 attack UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations
"The main direction of the attack is Poltava and Kharkiv regions," the report says.
As indicated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US16.10.25, 10:09 • 1820 views