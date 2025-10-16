"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US
Kyiv • UNN
Russia again attacked Ukraine, launching over 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, including at energy and civilian infrastructure. President Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia, emphasizing the need for long-range weapons and sanctions.
The Russian Federation again attacked energy and civilian infrastructure overnight, launching over 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, while the enemy is hitting with cluster munitions "Shaheds," Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is "deaf to everything the world says," pressure is needed, and this is exactly what will be discussed today and tomorrow in Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another Russian strike, UNN writes.
This night – these are strikes on our people, our energy, civilian infrastructure. More than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic, were used by Russia against Ukraine
According to him, "the infrastructure of Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava regions was under attack." "In Chernihiv region, Nizhyn was hit – the post office was damaged, one person was injured. In Kharkiv region, critical infrastructure, a part of the State Emergency Service, was hit. There are injured. Restoration is ongoing everywhere now. Services are working," he continued.
And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – hitting with "Shaheds" with cluster munitions, carrying out repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are working to restore after damage
He emphasized: "This autumn, the Russians use every day to strike our energy infrastructure."
Putin is deaf to everything the world says, so the only language he is still able to understand is the language of pressure. Pressure with sanctions, pressure with long-range capabilities. There can be strong decisions that will help. And it depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly affects whether the war will be ended. Now an important impetus for achieving peace in the Middle East. In Europe, this is also possible. This is exactly what I will talk about today and tomorrow in Washington