05:41 AM • 13232 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 15882 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 16530 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 29279 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 51959 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 51428 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42240 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 40296 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28684 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21301 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Russia again attacked Ukraine, launching over 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, including at energy and civilian infrastructure. President Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia, emphasizing the need for long-range weapons and sanctions.

"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US

The Russian Federation again attacked energy and civilian infrastructure overnight, launching over 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, while the enemy is hitting with cluster munitions "Shaheds," Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is "deaf to everything the world says," pressure is needed, and this is exactly what will be discussed today and tomorrow in Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another Russian strike, UNN writes.

This night – these are strikes on our people, our energy, civilian infrastructure. More than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic, were used by Russia against Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "the infrastructure of Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava regions was under attack." "In Chernihiv region, Nizhyn was hit – the post office was damaged, one person was injured. In Kharkiv region, critical infrastructure, a part of the State Emergency Service, was hit. There are injured. Restoration is ongoing everywhere now. Services are working," he continued.

And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – hitting with "Shaheds" with cluster munitions, carrying out repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are working to restore after damage

- the President noted.

He emphasized: "This autumn, the Russians use every day to strike our energy infrastructure."

Putin is deaf to everything the world says, so the only language he is still able to understand is the language of pressure. Pressure with sanctions, pressure with long-range capabilities. There can be strong decisions that will help. And it depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly affects whether the war will be ended. Now an important impetus for achieving peace in the Middle East. In Europe, this is also possible. This is exactly what I will talk about today and tomorrow in Washington

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Shahed-136
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine