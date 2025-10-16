"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US

The Russian Federation again attacked energy and civilian infrastructure overnight, launching over 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, while the enemy is hitting with cluster munitions "Shaheds," Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is "deaf to everything the world says," pressure is needed, and this is exactly what will be discussed today and tomorrow in Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another Russian strike, UNN writes.

This night – these are strikes on our people, our energy, civilian infrastructure. More than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic, were used by Russia against Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "the infrastructure of Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava regions was under attack." "In Chernihiv region, Nizhyn was hit – the post office was damaged, one person was injured. In Kharkiv region, critical infrastructure, a part of the State Emergency Service, was hit. There are injured. Restoration is ongoing everywhere now. Services are working," he continued.

And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – hitting with "Shaheds" with cluster munitions, carrying out repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are working to restore after damage - the President noted.

He emphasized: "This autumn, the Russians use every day to strike our energy infrastructure."