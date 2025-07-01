During June 2025, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4758 Russian air targets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Among the downed targets are:

8 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";

93 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-55SM;

14 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/KN-23";

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

13 guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

27 Iskander-K cruise missiles

2453 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

659 reconnaissance UAVs;

1479 UAVs of other types.

In addition, Ukrainian military pilots made 895 sorties in May, specifically:

about 580 - for fighter air cover;

over 220 - for fire damage and air support for troops.

In June of this year, the aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 646 air targets, and also hit command posts, logistics facilities, and accumulation points of enemy manpower and equipment.

Recall

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the sanitary and irreversible losses of Russian army personnel in the first half of 2025 amounted to 230,180 people, which conditionally represents 19 divisions. The Russians also lost 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored fighting vehicles, which conditionally constitutes 42 42 tank battalions.

The total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeds one million people.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the fallen pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine.