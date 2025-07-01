$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 68260 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72775 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 33175 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30691 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22923 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 3159 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 117979 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 122471 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 126002 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22963 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30722 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72815 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 122943 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 123784 views
Defense Forces destroyed almost 5,000 Russian air targets in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59 views

During June 2025, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 4758 Russian air targets, including 8 aeroballistic missiles and 2453 attack UAVs. Ukrainian military aircraft performed 895 sorties, hitting 646 enemy air targets.

Defense Forces destroyed almost 5,000 Russian air targets in June

During June 2025, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4758 Russian air targets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Among the downed targets are:

  • 8 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";
    • 93 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-55SM;
      • 14 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/KN-23";
        • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles;
          • 13 guided air missiles Kh-59/69;
            • 27 Iskander-K cruise missiles
              • 2453 Shahed-type attack UAVs;
                • 659 reconnaissance UAVs;
                  • 1479 UAVs of other types.

                    In addition, Ukrainian military pilots made 895 sorties in May, specifically:

                    • about 580 - for fighter air cover;
                      • over 220 - for fire damage and air support for troops.

                        In June of this year, the aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 646 air targets, and also hit command posts, logistics facilities, and accumulation points of enemy manpower and equipment.

                        Recall

                        According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the sanitary and irreversible losses of Russian army personnel in the first half of 2025 amounted to 230,180 people, which conditionally represents 19 divisions. The Russians also lost 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored fighting vehicles, which conditionally constitutes 42 42 tank battalions.

                        The total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeds one million people.

                        UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the fallen pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine.

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        Kh-101
                        "Kalibr" (missile family)
                        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                        Ukrainian Air Force
                        Armed Forces of Ukraine
                        Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
                        Shahed-136
                        Kh-59
                        9K720 Iskander
                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                        Ukraine
