167 out of 206 drones and 7 out of 9 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Russia launched 206 drones and 9 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including two ballistic missiles, 167 drones and 7 missiles were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 7, the enemy attacked with 215 air attack weapons: 206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and UAV-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea; 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - Russia; 6 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aviation aircraft from the airspace of TOT Zaporizhzhia region; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from Rostov region - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense destroyed 174 enemy air attack weapons: 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire, 80 - lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare; 6 Kh-59/69 guided missiles; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 7 locations," the statement said.