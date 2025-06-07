167 out of 206 drones and 7 out of 9 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24312 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51208 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81288 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60164 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128514 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96516 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136391 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166708 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121190 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news

A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

June 6, 10:17 PM • 11208 views

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

June 7, 01:35 AM • 35292 views

In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

June 7, 01:55 AM • 12596 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

02:40 AM • 17195 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

05:48 AM • 26589 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

05:00 AM • 24312 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 60873 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 64189 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 108837 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 128514 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81288 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 106675 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 149804 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 111656 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 151967 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

167 out of 206 drones and 7 out of 9 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

At night, Russia launched 206 drones and 9 missiles at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 167 drones and 7 missiles, and hits and falling debris were recorded in 17 locations.

167 out of 206 drones and 7 out of 9 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Russia launched 206 drones and 9 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including two ballistic missiles, 167 drones and 7 missiles were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 7, the enemy attacked with 215 air attack weapons: 206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and UAV-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea; 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - Russia; 6 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aviation aircraft from the airspace of TOT Zaporizhzhia region; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from Rostov region - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense destroyed 174 enemy air attack weapons: 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire, 80 - lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare; 6 Kh-59/69 guided missiles; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 7 locations," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9