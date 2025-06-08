$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense forces shot down 40 drones out of 49 8 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

On the night of June 8, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type drones and other UAVs. Defense forces shot down 40 enemy drones in the east, south, north and center of the country.

Defense forces shot down 40 drones out of 49

Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 40 Russian UAVs out of 49. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 8 (from 21.00 on June 7), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type ударні БпЛА and UAV-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, as well as an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from Crimea), two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launched from the airspace of the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region)

 - the message reads.

The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region and Donetsk region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 22 — shot down by fire weapons, 18 — locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- inform the PSU.

The enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 5 locations.  

Let us remind you

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked the Stepnohirsk community with a drone: a 63-year-old man was injured

Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: Russia attacks, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the defense in key directions - General Staff08.06.25, 08:42 • 1068 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kh-59
P-800 Oniks
Crimea
Ukraine
