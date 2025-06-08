Defense forces shot down 40 drones out of 49 8 June 2025

Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 40 Russian UAVs out of 49. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 8 (from 21.00 on June 7), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type ударні БпЛА and UAV-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, as well as an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from Crimea), two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launched from the airspace of the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) - the message reads.

The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region and Donetsk region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 22 — shot down by fire weapons, 18 — locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - inform the PSU.

The enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 5 locations.

