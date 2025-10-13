More than half of the enterprises of the Russian holding "Technodinamika" avoided sanctions - HUR
Kyiv • UNN
More than half of the enterprises of the Russian holding "Technodinamika" are still not under sanctions, despite their key role in the production of military products. Of the 145 enterprises that are part of the holding, 86 remain outside international sanctions.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Details
The War&Sanctions portal published data on 145 enterprises that are part of or managed by the "Tekhnodinamika" holding.
This holding plays a key role in the production of barrel and rocket artillery systems, ammunition, gunpowder, and military-grade explosives.
Also, the enterprises included in the holding are engaged in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, launchers for long-range cruise missiles, armor plates, personal protective equipment. In addition, they develop simulators for military aviation, parachute systems and aircraft engines, perform repairs and extend the service life of Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers.
Given this, 86 out of 145 enterprises remain outside international sanctions. These include the following enterprises:
- JSC "Federal Center for Dual Technologies "Soyuz" and JSC "Morozov Plant" - developers of engines and solid fuel for "Topol-M", "Yars" and "Iskander" complexes;
- JSC "Leningrad Mechanical Plant named after Karl Liebknecht" - manufacturer of armor-piercing sub-caliber shells for smoothbore guns of Russian tanks, including on the "Armata" platform;
- JSC "Ufa Aggregate Production Association" - manufacturer of components for Kh-101 and Kh-59M2 / Kh-59M2A missiles;
- JSC "Machine-building plant "Shtamp" named after B. L. Vannikov" - manufacturer of warheads for Grad and Tornado-G MLRS rockets, aircraft bomb bodies, the only manufacturer in the Russian Federation of cartridge belt links for artillery shells of 23 mm, 30 mm and 40 mm calibers.
