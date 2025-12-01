$42.270.07
09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:43 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM
In November, air defense forces destroyed over 9.7 thousand enemy air targets

Kyiv • UNN

 136 views

In November 2025, air defense forces and aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 9,707 enemy air targets, including 11 Kinzhal missiles and 2,939 Shahed attack drones. Air Force aviation conducted 368 sorties, hitting command posts and concentrations of enemy personnel.

In November, air defense forces destroyed over 9.7 thousand enemy air targets

During November 2025, the air defense and aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost 10,000 enemy air targets, including dozens of missiles, thousands of attack and reconnaissance drones, as well as logistics facilities and concentrations of enemy personnel. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During November 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 9707 air targets:

  • 11 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";
    • 51 cruise missiles Kh-101;
      • 15 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/KN-23";
        • 20 cruise missiles "Kalibr";
          • 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69;
            • 19 cruise missiles "Iskander-K";
              • 2939 Shahed-type attack UAVs;
                • 361 reconnaissance UAVs;
                  • 6288 UAVs of other types.

                    Air Force aviation carried out 368 sorties in November, including:

                    • about 200 – for fighter aircraft cover;
                      • over 70 – for fire damage and air support for troops.

                        In November 2025, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 400 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

                        - the message says.

                        Olga Rozgon

