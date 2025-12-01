In November, air defense forces destroyed over 9.7 thousand enemy air targets

During November 2025, the air defense and aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost 10,000 enemy air targets, including dozens of missiles, thousands of attack and reconnaissance drones, as well as logistics facilities and concentrations of enemy personnel. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During November 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 9707 air targets:

11 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";

51 cruise missiles Kh-101;

15 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/KN-23";

20 cruise missiles "Kalibr";

3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

19 cruise missiles "Iskander-K";

2939 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

361 reconnaissance UAVs;

6288 UAVs of other types.

Air Force aviation carried out 368 sorties in November, including:

about 200 – for fighter aircraft cover;

over 70 – for fire damage and air support for troops.

In November 2025, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 400 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. - the message says.

