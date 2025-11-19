Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an experimental procedure that allows enterprises to be involved in the formation of air defense groups. First and foremost, critical infrastructure operators – enterprises that ensure the operation of energy, communications, transport, water supply, and other strategic areas – can join the project. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Details

Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the state air defense system under the command of the military. For the first time, the state is opening up such an opportunity for them and supporting their efforts. In pursuance of the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an experimental procedure that allows enterprises to be involved in the formation of air defense groups. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, critical infrastructure operators – enterprises that ensure the operation of energy, communications, transport, water supply, and other strategic areas – can primarily join the project. Participation in the project is also open to enterprises that have the necessary resources and comply with safety requirements.

He noted that:

air defense groups will operate exclusively on the commands of the military command within the unified control system of the Air Force;

group leaders will work in the digital air defense control system;

enterprises will be able to purchase or receive air defense equipment by decision of the military command or through supply procedures agreed upon by the Ministry of Defense;

the air defense groups will include vetted employees of enterprises, including those who have passed an SBU check.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense regarding the implementation, during the period of martial law, but for no longer than two years, of an experimental project to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine's territory by involving air defense groups.