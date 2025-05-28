$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

SBU drones attacked the "Raduga" plant near Moscow, where Kh-101 missiles are produced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1774 views

Ukrainian drones hit the strategic "Raduga" plant in the city of Dubna, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. The company produces cruise missiles with which the Russian Federation shells Ukraine.

SBU drones attacked the "Raduga" plant near Moscow, where Kh-101 missiles are produced

On the night of May 28, Ukrainian drones struck a strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex — the Raduga plant named after Bereznyak, located in the city of Dubna, Moscow region. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

This night, long-range drones of the SBU arranged "fire" at the strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex — the Raduga plant named after Bereznyak, which is located in Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow. During the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense that protects the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipping workshops of the enterprise, where a fire is currently ongoing 

- the statement said.

According to sources, the plant is part of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: "air-to-air", "air-to-ground", "ground-to-ground". In particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK missiles, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes the population and civilian objects in Ukraine. 

The SBU continues to hit key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex with surgical precision, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions from the SBU on the technological rear of the Russian army will continue 

- said an informed source in the SBU.

We will remind

Earlier it was reported that on May 28, Moscow was massively attacked by drones. Russian air defense shot down more than ten drones flying to the city, reports Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Kh-101
Kh-59
Ukraine
