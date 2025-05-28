SBU drones attacked the "Raduga" plant near Moscow, where Kh-101 missiles are produced

On the night of May 28, Ukrainian drones struck a strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex — the Raduga plant named after Bereznyak, located in the city of Dubna, Moscow region. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

This night, long-range drones of the SBU arranged "fire" at the strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex — the Raduga plant named after Bereznyak, which is located in Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow. During the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense that protects the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipping workshops of the enterprise, where a fire is currently ongoing - the statement said.

According to sources, the plant is part of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: "air-to-air", "air-to-ground", "ground-to-ground". In particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK missiles, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes the population and civilian objects in Ukraine.

The SBU continues to hit key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex with surgical precision, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions from the SBU on the technological rear of the Russian army will continue - said an informed source in the SBU.

We will remind

Earlier it was reported that on May 28, Moscow was massively attacked by drones. Russian air defense shot down more than ten drones flying to the city, reports Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.