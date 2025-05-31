Defense forces shot down 69 out of more than 100 drones and three missiles

$41.530.06
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2332 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 26640 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 76812 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 80671 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 78077 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118702 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 107906 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61544 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33979 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31096 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

May 30, 10:03 PM • 11056 views

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 13112 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

02:31 AM • 12233 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 5694 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 11430 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 69545 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 90927 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 101469 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118702 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 107906 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Kyiv

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35143 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 70442 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 59451 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134373 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 125905 views
Truth Social

Facebook

The New York Times

Telegram

Hryvnia

Defense forces shot down 69 out of more than 100 drones and three missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

On the night of May 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 114 air targets, including Shahed drones and Kh-59/69 missiles. Defense forces shot down 69 enemy UAVs and 3 missiles.

Defense forces shot down 69 out of more than 100 drones and three missiles

Ukrainian soldiers shot down 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles in the east, south, north and center of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that on the night of May 31 (from 19.30 on May 30), the enemy attacked with 114 air attack weapons:

  • 107 Shahed-type ударними БпЛА and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – TOT Crimea;
    • 2 reactive ударними БпЛА (unidentified type) from Belgorod region - Russia;
      • 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region – Russia;
        • 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of Belgorod region – Russia.

          The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Sumy region and Donetsk region.

          The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          As of 08:30, 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) and 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were destroyed by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 42 — shot down by fire weapons, 30 — locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

          - inform the Air Force.

          Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 13 locations.

          Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city31.05.25, 04:59 • 2304 views

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          War
          Donetsk Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Shahed-136
          Kh-59
          S-300 missile system
          Crimea
          Ukraine
