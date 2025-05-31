Defense forces shot down 69 out of more than 100 drones and three missiles

Ukrainian soldiers shot down 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles in the east, south, north and center of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that on the night of May 31 (from 19.30 on May 30), the enemy attacked with 114 air attack weapons:

107 Shahed-type ударними БпЛА and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – TOT Crimea;

2 reactive ударними БпЛА (unidentified type) from Belgorod region - Russia;

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region – Russia;

3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of Belgorod region – Russia.

The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Sumy region and Donetsk region.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) and 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were destroyed by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 42 — shot down by fire weapons, 30 — locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - inform the Air Force.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 13 locations.

Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city