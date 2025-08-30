$41.260.06
750mm
510 out of 537 drones and 38 out of 45 Russian missiles neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 510 drones and 38 missiles.

Russia launched 537 drones and 45 missiles overnight at Ukraine, 510 drones and 38 missiles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 30 (from 7:00 PM on August 29), the enemy launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air, ground, and sea-based missiles. In total, during the attack, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 582 air attack assets:

  • 537 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
    • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region, Krasnodar Krai – Russia;
      • 37 cruise/aviation missiles of air, ground, and sea basing: Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59 (launch areas from Saratov region – Russia, Black Sea waters, and temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 548 air targets: 510 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones; 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 32 Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59 cruise/aviation missiles.

        - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        "Hits of 5 missiles and 24 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 21 locations," the report says.

        "The attack continues, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules, stay in shelters!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

