August 29, 02:32 PM
August 29, 12:28 PM
August 29, 12:17 PM
August 29, 08:48 AM
August 29, 06:38 AM
August 29, 06:25 AM
August 29, 05:00 AM
August 28, 03:40 PM
August 28, 01:53 PM
August 28, 01:37 PM
750mm
Combined massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: first consequences of enemy shelling (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. Infrastructure facilities, houses, an enterprise, and a gas station were damaged.

Combined massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: first consequences of enemy shelling (photo)

On the night of August 30, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and houses were damaged, and fires broke out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) Serhiy Lysak.

Details

"The Russian army carried out a combined massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The aggressor directed missiles and drones at the region," Lysak said.

According to the official, infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Fires broke out there. In addition, a private house and an outbuilding caught fire in the regional center. A summer kitchen was damaged.

Nikopol region suffered from attacks from Grad MLRS and FPV drones. It was loud in Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myriv communities. An enterprise and a gas station were damaged. The enemy also hit the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district with a drone.

- stated in the post of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OMA.

"Preliminarily, no people were injured," Lysak added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Hits were recorded in Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
BM-21 "Grad"
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Pavlohrad