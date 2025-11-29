$42.190.00
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 1588 views

On the night of November 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 596 drones, with the main strike targeting the Kyiv region. Air defense shot down 19 missiles, including one "Kinzhal", and 558 drones.

Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized

On the night of November 29, Russia launched 36 missiles, including 5 Kinzhals, and 596 drones at Ukraine; 19 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 558 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 29 (from 18:00 on November 28), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles.

"The main direction of the strike is Kyiv region," the report says.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 632 air attack weapons – 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:

  • 596 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 350 of them are "Shaheds");
    • 5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region – Russia);
      • 23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region – Russia);
        • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov regions – Russia);
          • 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launch areas: Kursk region – Russia).

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

            According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 577 air targets: 558 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; 12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles; 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles

            - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

            "Hits of missiles and 35 attack UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 17 locations," the report says.

            Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war29.11.25, 10:36 • 1194 views

            Julia Shramko

