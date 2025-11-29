Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:54 AM • 3694 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 18417 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 30068 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 31696 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 36153 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 49640 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29373 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22165 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 46828 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23403 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 12712 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of CultureNovember 28, 11:52 PM • 13078 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attackNovember 29, 01:37 AM • 12708 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 15470 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko05:30 AM • 12328 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 49638 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 38243 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 46828 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 45188 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 50340 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 29623 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 47446 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 67250 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 99283 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 113972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Economist
Facebook

Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported 3 dead and dozens wounded as a result of Russia's massive night attack with approximately 36 missiles and 600 drones. The main targets were energy and civilian infrastructure, leading to damage and fires in residential buildings.

Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack involving about 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones, which targeted energy and civilian infrastructure, stating that three people are known to have died and dozens were injured, writes UNN.

In Kyiv and the region, our emergency services are working at the sites of Russian strikes. About 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones were launched by the Russians against normal life. The main targets of the attack are energy and civilian objects, with many damages and fires in residential buildings. As of now, dozens are known to be injured and three dead. My condolences to the families and loved ones

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity29.11.25, 09:54 • 3694 views

The President emphasized: "We need to work, without losing a single day, so that there are enough missiles for air defense systems, so that everything necessary for our defense and for pressure on Russia is available."

It's time for Europe to make a decision on frozen assets if Moscow does not want to abandon drone and missile strikes. And we definitely need to talk to all partners about steps to end this war. Thank you to everyone who helps

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv