Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack involving about 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones, which targeted energy and civilian infrastructure, stating that three people are known to have died and dozens were injured, writes UNN.

In Kyiv and the region, our emergency services are working at the sites of Russian strikes. About 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones were launched by the Russians against normal life. The main targets of the attack are energy and civilian objects, with many damages and fires in residential buildings. As of now, dozens are known to be injured and three dead. My condolences to the families and loved ones - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized: "We need to work, without losing a single day, so that there are enough missiles for air defense systems, so that everything necessary for our defense and for pressure on Russia is available."