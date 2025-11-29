$42.190.00
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2156 views

As a result of Russia's massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and five regions, over 500,000 consumers in the capital, 100,000 in Kyiv Oblast, and almost 8,000 in Kharkiv Oblast were left without electricity. Hourly blackout schedules are being applied throughout Ukraine.

Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions overnight; as of morning, over half a million consumers in the capital are without electricity, another 100,000 in the Kyiv region, and almost 8,000 in the Kharkiv region. Blackout schedules are in effect across all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On the night of November 28-29, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the city of Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. As a result of the attack, as of morning, over 500,000 consumers in the city of Kyiv, over 100,000 in the Kyiv region, and almost 8,000 in the Kharkiv region are without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As specified by NEC "Ukrenergo", this is already the seventh massive missile and drone attack by the enemy on energy infrastructure facilities in the last two months.

As indicated by the Ministry of Energy, emergency restoration work is already underway where the security situation currently allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as quickly as possible.

"Hourly blackout schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, in most regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect," the Ministry of Energy noted.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Already 27 injured in Kyiv from Russian attack: new footage of consequences shown29.11.25, 09:50 • 760 views

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, November 29, as of 8:30 AM, its level was 2.1% higher than at the same time last Saturday. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of forced restrictions in most regions," Ukrenergo indicated.

Yesterday, November 28, the daily peak consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the peak of the previous day.

"The need for economical electricity consumption remains today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered28.11.25, 16:40 • 10132 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyKyivKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv