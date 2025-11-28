Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered

Ukrenergo answered the most common questions - who draws up the blackout schedules and who should control the fairness of the distribution of power outage periods between different queues. In short, the responsible parties are the regional power distribution companies (oblenergos) and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, UNN reports.

NEC "Ukrenergo" as the operator of the integrated energy system of Ukraine is not responsible for drawing up schedules and blacking out individual houses, streets or settlements. Our role as the operator of the IPS of Ukraine is to determine the volume of restrictions that the energy system needs at any given time. For example, during hourly blackouts, "Ukrenergo" determines how many queues in each region need to be blacked out. But which queues these will be and how the total time of forced blackout will be distributed among each of them is decided by the distribution system operator (oblenergo). - the message says.

So Ukrenergo:

does not disconnect household consumers, as we are not their electricity supplier; disconnections are carried out by oblenergos;

household consumers, as we are not their electricity supplier; disconnections are carried out by oblenergos; does not draw up blackout schedules in any of the regions;

blackout schedules in any of the regions; does not determine which queue a particular address should be included in.

These are all functions of oblenergo - the company emphasized.

How fair the blackout schedules are in each region should be checked by the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrenergo summarized.

