Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 8812 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 10586 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 9402 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 24504 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 18650 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 17175 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 30990 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19223 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17397 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 15010 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 18372 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 18828 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 21696 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 21135 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 21604 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 8814 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 13566 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 24505 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 21847 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 30991 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Friedrich Merz
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 21998 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39270 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 59428 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92103 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107093 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Ukrenergo explained that it does not draw up outage schedules or de-energize consumers, but only determines the scope of restrictions. Oblenergos are responsible for drawing up schedules and distributing queues, and the State Energy Supervision is responsible for fairness.

Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered

Ukrenergo answered the most common questions - who draws up the blackout schedules and who should control the fairness of the distribution of power outage periods between different queues. In short, the responsible parties are the regional power distribution companies (oblenergos) and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, UNN reports.

NEC "Ukrenergo" as the operator of the integrated energy system of Ukraine is not responsible for drawing up schedules and blacking out individual houses, streets or settlements. Our role as the operator of the IPS of Ukraine is to determine the volume of restrictions that the energy system needs at any given time. For example, during hourly blackouts, "Ukrenergo" determines how many queues in each region need to be blacked out. But which queues these will be and how the total time of forced blackout will be distributed among each of them is decided by the distribution system operator (oblenergo).

- the message says.

So Ukrenergo:

  • does not disconnect household consumers, as we are not their electricity supplier; disconnections are carried out by oblenergos;
    • does not draw up blackout schedules in any of the regions;
      • does not determine which queue a particular address should be included in.

        These are all functions of oblenergo

        - the company emphasized.

        How fair the blackout schedules are in each region should be checked by the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrenergo summarized.

        Does Ukraine sell “light” abroad amid mass blackouts? The Ministry of Energy responded21.11.25, 14:29 • 3273 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        SocietyEconomy
        Electricity outage schedules
        Energy
        Power outage
        Electricity
        Ukrenergo
        Ukraine