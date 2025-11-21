Does Ukraine sell “light” abroad amid mass blackouts? The Ministry of Energy responded

The Ministry of Energy answered the most common question in recent days, whether Ukraine is indeed currently exporting electricity to European countries, and also explained in detail why, UNN reports.

In short: no, it's not true (Ukraine does not export electricity - ed.). The electricity generated by Ukrainian nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants is used exclusively to meet the needs of domestic consumption. - emphasized the ministry.

The Ministry of Energy also explained in detail why Ukraine is not currently exporting electricity.

As a result of massive missile and drone attacks by the enemy, all large thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have been damaged. Their ability to generate electricity has significantly decreased. And consumer needs have remained at the same level as before the attacks. Therefore, all available capacities of domestic power plants are now working exclusively to cover domestic consumption - accordingly, electricity is not exported outside Ukraine. - the message says.

Data on the absence of electricity sales by Ukraine can be viewed for each individual country bordering our state:

The ministry added that on the page of NEC "Ukrenergo" it can also be seen that commercial export of Ukrainian electricity to neighboring states is currently not carried out.

The Ukrainian energy system is part of the European energy network. When energy systems are interconnected (like the Ukrainian, Moldovan, Romanian, Hungarian, Slovak, and Polish ones), there are technical flows between them. Some people, mistakenly or intentionally, confuse these technical flows with commercial exports, not understanding how a unified energy system works. This is a natural phenomenon, due to the laws of physics. As a rule, these flows are insignificant. But the hourly balance is always close to zero: as much as goes abroad, so much immediately returns to Ukraine. - the message says.

