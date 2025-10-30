31 out of 52 missiles and 592 out of 653 drones neutralized during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 653 drones and 52 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 9 of which were ballistic; 592 drones and 31 missiles were neutralized, and 3 more were lost to location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 30 (from 19:00 on October 29), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 705 air attack assets – 52 missiles (9 of them were "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types (about 400 of them were "Shaheds"):

653 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from Nizhny Novgorod region – Russia);

5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Rostov region – Russia);

8 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh region – Russia);

30 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Saratov region – Russia);

2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (from the Black Sea waters);

1 Kh-31P guided air missile (from the Black Sea waters).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 623 air targets: 592 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 7 Kalibr cruise missiles; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile; 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Currently, 16 direct missile hits and 63 attack UAV hits have been recorded at 20 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine. In addition, 3 enemy missiles (as of 11:30) have been lost to location, information regarding the places of fall and consequences is being clarified," the report says.

