The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
31 out of 52 missiles and 592 out of 653 drones neutralized during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of October 30, using 653 drones and 52 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 592 drones and 31 missiles, while 3 more missiles were lost from radar.

31 out of 52 missiles and 592 out of 653 drones neutralized during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 653 drones and 52 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 9 of which were ballistic; 592 drones and 31 missiles were neutralized, and 3 more were lost to location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 30 (from 19:00 on October 29), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 705 air attack assets – 52 missiles (9 of them were "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types (about 400 of them were "Shaheds"):

  • 653 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
    • 4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from Nizhny Novgorod region – Russia);
      • 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Rostov region – Russia);
        • 8 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;
          • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh region – Russia);
            • 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Saratov region – Russia);
              • 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (from the Black Sea waters);
                • 1 Kh-31P guided air missile (from the Black Sea waters).

                  The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

                  According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 623 air targets: 592 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 7 Kalibr cruise missiles; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile; 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles

                  - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                  "Currently, 16 direct missile hits and 63 attack UAV hits have been recorded at 20 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine. In addition, 3 enemy missiles (as of 11:30) have been lost to location, information regarding the places of fall and consequences is being clarified," the report says.

                  "Complex combined strike": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 650 drones and 50 missiles30.10.25, 11:26 • 1730 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Energy
                  Air raid alert
                  War in Ukraine
                  Power outage
                  Electricity
                  Kh-101
                  Kursk
                  "Kalibr" (missile family)
                  Ukrainian Air Force
                  Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
                  Shahed-136
                  Kh-59
                  Autonomous Republic of Crimea
                  9K720 Iskander
                  Ukraine