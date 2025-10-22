$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2676 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy
01:10 PM • 4524 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4280 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6082 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15211 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16879 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv
08:35 AM • 26036 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators
October 22, 07:30 AM
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31501 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The attack on the Bryansk chemical plant is not about test tubes with compounds, but a powerful blow to the enemy's combat capability - Madyar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2652 views

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known as Madyar, commented on the night attack on the Bryansk chemical plant. He noted that this was a targeted strike on the logistical and technical capabilities of the Russian army, and not just an attack on an industrial facility.

The attack on the Bryansk chemical plant is not about test tubes with compounds, but a powerful blow to the enemy's combat capability - Madyar

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign Madyar, commented on the significance of the night strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia. According to him, this is not just an attack on an industrial facility, but a targeted strike on the logistical and technical capabilities of the Russian army. The commander of the SBS wrote about this in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Brovdi emphasized that the destroyed plant in Bryansk played a key role in supplying the front line of Russian troops. Heavy weapons were repaired there, including TOS "Solntsepyok" systems, "Grad", "Uragan" and "Tornado" multiple rocket launchers, as well as the production of ammunition for artillery, engineering equipment and Kh-59 cruise missiles.

Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan22.10.25, 15:31 • 1040 views

The Bryansk chemical plant, hit overnight by a combined strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, is not about test tubes with compounds. This is a powerful blow to the worm's combat capability on the battlefield, here and now 

— Madyar emphasized.

According to him, this is one of a series of deep strikes that the Defense Forces are inflicting on the enemy's critical and fuel and energy infrastructure – with drones and missiles, in close cooperation of air, missile and unmanned units.

Synergy of efforts of air, missile and unmanned components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They were yesterday, they are today and they will be tomorrow 

— noted the commander of the SBS.

Madyar also emphasized that strikes of this type are not an act of retaliation, but part of a systemic effort to reduce Russia's combat potential.

Do not look for symmetry here with enemy strikes. These are not retaliatory actions, but consistently increasing daily work – not for the sake of sensations, but for the sake of appeasing and suppressing the power of enemy pressure 

— he added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles21.10.25, 22:58 • 44399 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-27 Uragan
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Storm Shadow cruise missile
BM-30 Smerch
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kh-59
Ukraine