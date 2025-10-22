The attack on the Bryansk chemical plant is not about test tubes with compounds, but a powerful blow to the enemy's combat capability - Madyar

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign Madyar, commented on the significance of the night strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia. According to him, this is not just an attack on an industrial facility, but a targeted strike on the logistical and technical capabilities of the Russian army. The commander of the SBS wrote about this in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Brovdi emphasized that the destroyed plant in Bryansk played a key role in supplying the front line of Russian troops. Heavy weapons were repaired there, including TOS "Solntsepyok" systems, "Grad", "Uragan" and "Tornado" multiple rocket launchers, as well as the production of ammunition for artillery, engineering equipment and Kh-59 cruise missiles.

The Bryansk chemical plant, hit overnight by a combined strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, is not about test tubes with compounds. This is a powerful blow to the worm's combat capability on the battlefield, here and now — Madyar emphasized.

According to him, this is one of a series of deep strikes that the Defense Forces are inflicting on the enemy's critical and fuel and energy infrastructure – with drones and missiles, in close cooperation of air, missile and unmanned units.

Synergy of efforts of air, missile and unmanned components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They were yesterday, they are today and they will be tomorrow — noted the commander of the SBS.

Madyar also emphasized that strikes of this type are not an act of retaliation, but part of a systemic effort to reduce Russia's combat potential.

Do not look for symmetry here with enemy strikes. These are not retaliatory actions, but consistently increasing daily work – not for the sake of sensations, but for the sake of appeasing and suppressing the power of enemy pressure — he added.

