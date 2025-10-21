$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
07:58 PM • 3280 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
07:07 PM • 8070 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 14829 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 24009 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 36450 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 22678 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 22295 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23464 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22613 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21384 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
81%
750mm
Popular news
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 14299 views
Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street JournalOctober 21, 11:26 AM • 10908 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26146 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 1956October 21, 01:20 PM • 12588 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo03:33 PM • 21057 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 36447 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 46111 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 44704 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 50480 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 107472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 6318 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26191 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 37576 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 28731 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 84817 views
Actual
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Film

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3278 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia on October 21, 2025. Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles against a strategic object of the military-industrial complex.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Bryansk chemical plant in the Russian Federation – Ukrainian troops launched a massive combined strike on a strategic object of the enemy's military-industrial complex. In particular, Storm Shadow air-launched missiles were used, the General Staff reports, writes UNN.

Details

On October 21, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with the Ground Forces, Naval Forces, and other components of defense, carried out a combined missile and air strike on the Bryansk chemical plant. According to the General Staff, among the means used were Storm Shadow air-launched missiles, which overcame the Russian air defense system.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 151 battles in a day, Russians attacking along the entire front, most often in the Pokrovsk direction21.10.25, 22:43 • 1262 views

The results of the damage are currently being clarified. The department emphasized that the strike is part of a systemic operation of the Defense Forces to hit the military-industrial complex facilities of the aggressor country in order to weaken its offensive potential.

The Bryansk chemical plant plays an important role in the Russian industrial structure: it produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components – materials used in ammunition and missiles that shell the territory of Ukraine.

Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk21.10.25, 22:44 • 1322 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine