The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Bryansk chemical plant in the Russian Federation – Ukrainian troops launched a massive combined strike on a strategic object of the enemy's military-industrial complex. In particular, Storm Shadow air-launched missiles were used, the General Staff reports, writes UNN.

Details

On October 21, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with the Ground Forces, Naval Forces, and other components of defense, carried out a combined missile and air strike on the Bryansk chemical plant. According to the General Staff, among the means used were Storm Shadow air-launched missiles, which overcame the Russian air defense system.

The results of the damage are currently being clarified. The department emphasized that the strike is part of a systemic operation of the Defense Forces to hit the military-industrial complex facilities of the aggressor country in order to weaken its offensive potential.

The Bryansk chemical plant plays an important role in the Russian industrial structure: it produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components – materials used in ammunition and missiles that shell the territory of Ukraine.

