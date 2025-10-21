General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 151 battles in a day, Russians attacking along the entire front, most often in the Pokrovsk direction 21 October 2025

Ukrainian military repelled over 150 enemy attacks during October 21. According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops carried out two missile and 39 air strikes, dropping 85 guided bombs and using 1960 kamikaze drones. In total, more than three thousand artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements were recorded. This is stated in the General Staff report, writes UNN.

Details

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 53 assault actions. Ukrainian forces eliminated 140 occupiers, 112 of whom were irrevocably lost, and also destroyed an armored vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, two vehicles, 18 drones, and an ammunition depot. Battles in the area of Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, and Novoekonomichne continue.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defense near Bila Hora, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Shcherbynivka 24 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled most of the attacks, and battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Lyman direction, 14 assaults were recorded near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, and Novoselivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing. In Kupyansk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, defense forces stopped 12 offensives near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamianka. In the Kursk direction, there was one enemy attack, which was also successfully repelled.

In the southern sectors, the situation is stable: in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions, Ukrainian troops contained more than a dozen attacks, while in the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

The General Staff emphasizes that despite exhausting assaults, Ukrainian units maintain the initiative in key sectors of the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

