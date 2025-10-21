Ukrainian military repelled a large-scale assault by occupiers in the Orikhiv direction and showed a video

The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled another large-scale assault by Russian occupiers in the Orikhiv direction, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in equipment and personnel. Ukrainian military personnel demonstrated a video of fire operations and mopping up after the battle. This was reported by servicemen on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On October 20, 2025, at about 2:00 PM, Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in the Orikhiv direction. The offensive was conducted in two key directions: towards the village of Mala Tokmachka by forces of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division (up to two companies with armored vehicles) and towards Novoandriivka by units of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division.

In total, in the area of responsibility of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh", aerial reconnaissance recorded the movement of 11 armored combat vehicles (ACVs), 1 tank, 10 motorcycles, and up to 120 dismounted occupiers. — reported the Ukrainian military.

Thanks to coordinated fire from artillery, infantry, and attack drones, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or damaged a significant portion of enemy equipment. In the Novoandriivka direction, 6 ACVs and 8 motorcycles were eliminated, and another 5 ACVs and 1 tank were damaged. The total losses of enemy equipment in the zone of the 65th and 118th brigades exceeded 25 units.

The enemy landing force failed to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses. There were no losses among Ukrainian defenders, and no positions were lost. Combat operations to finish off the remaining enemy forces are ongoing.

SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisoner