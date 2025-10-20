SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisoner

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine released a video of a combat operation in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian soldiers neutralized an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group that had infiltrated the territory of one of the industrial facilities and captured a Russian. The SSO showed the corresponding video on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SSO, operators of the 3rd regiment were tasked with conducting reconnaissance and clearing the building where the occupiers were hiding. As a result of lightning-fast actions, Ukrainian special forces captured one Russian soldier and seized a working enemy radio station.

The published footage shows the moment of detention, when the occupier asked not to kill him, and one of the soldiers ordered the prisoner not to move, and then added: "If you behave well, everything will be f***ing great!".

As reported by the Special Operations Forces, information obtained from the prisoner and through radio interception helped increase operational awareness and inflict new losses on the enemy.

