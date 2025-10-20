Another illustrative episode of Russia's attitude towards its military occurred in the Orikhiv direction. As reported by the Southern Defense Forces, one of the occupiers, realizing the hopelessness of the situation, decided to lay down his arms and surrender to the Ukrainian military. However, his own "comrades" decided to kill him by attacking him with their drone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian soldier was unable to complete his humane act – a Russian drone intervened in the situation. The drone operator dropped an explosive device on his own soldier, instantly taking his life.

This incident is further evidence that the enemy does not value the lives of even its own soldiers and is ready for brutal actions to conceal any unwillingness to fight among its personnel. – emphasized the Southern Defense Forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that such incidents increasingly demonstrate that even among Russian servicemen, there is a growing awareness of the futility of this war, but the regime they represent leaves them no chance of life if they choose the path of surrender.

