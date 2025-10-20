$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11607 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16450 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26402 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 55958 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28436 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29419 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11130 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25737 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26356 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Tags
Authors
A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

In the Orikhiv direction, a Russian occupier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone. This incident testifies to the enemy's cruelty and the unwillingness to fight among its personnel.

A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense Forces

Another illustrative episode of Russia's attitude towards its military occurred in the Orikhiv direction. As reported by the Southern Defense Forces, one of the occupiers, realizing the hopelessness of the situation, decided to lay down his arms and surrender to the Ukrainian military. However, his own "comrades" decided to kill him by attacking him with their drone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian soldier was unable to complete his humane act – a Russian drone intervened in the situation. The drone operator dropped an explosive device on his own soldier, instantly taking his life.

This incident is further evidence that the enemy does not value the lives of even its own soldiers and is ready for brutal actions to conceal any unwillingness to fight among its personnel.

– emphasized the Southern Defense Forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that such incidents increasingly demonstrate that even among Russian servicemen, there is a growing awareness of the futility of this war, but the regime they represent leaves them no chance of life if they choose the path of surrender.

Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.10.25, 07:34 • 3330 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine