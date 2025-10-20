Over the past day, October 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 890 Russian occupiers, bringing the enemy's total losses in the war to 1,131,070 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,131,070 (+890) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,270 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,399 (0)

artillery systems ‒ 33,879 (+45)

MLRS ‒ 1,524 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,229 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 72,365 (+398)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 64,892 (+94)

special equipment ‒ 3,980 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of October 19, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles continued in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, where all assaults were repelled.

US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas