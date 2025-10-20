$41.640.00
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 49982 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 41218 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 47348 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 44195 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 41525 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47061 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54843 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48146 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
October 19, 08:35 AM • 53835 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 133523 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
October 16, 12:39 PM • 154456 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 177719 views
Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

Over the past day, October 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 890 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in the war amounted to 1,131,070 people, and 398 UAVs were also destroyed.

Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, October 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 890 Russian occupiers, bringing the enemy's total losses in the war to 1,131,070 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,131,070 (+890) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,270 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,399 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,879 (+45)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,524 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,229 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 72,365 (+398)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 64,892 (+94)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,980 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of October 19, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles continued in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, where all assaults were repelled.

                              US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas20.10.25, 04:26 • 10416 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

