US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas

US President Donald Trump has assured that he has never discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the possible transfer of Donbas to Russia. The head of the White House once again called on both sides to observe the ceasefire on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rapid Response 47.

Details

During a conversation with the press, Trump was asked if he told Zelenskyy during their meeting on October 17 that he should cede all of Donbas to Russia.

No, we never discussed that. We believe that they (Russia and Ukraine. — Ed.) should just stop at the line where they are, at the front line. - Trump replied.

He emphasized that everything is very difficult to coordinate. In particular, if some say "we take this" and others "we are this," then there are many different options.

"So I say they should stop right now at the front line, go home, stop killing people, and end this," the White House chief said.

Trump was also asked what he thought should happen to Donbas.

Let everything remain as it is. Everything is already divided now. I think that 78% of the territory (of Donbas — ed.) has already been seized by Russia. Leave everything as it is. - Trump noted.

According to the Head of the White House, the issue of these territories can be resolved later.

Recall

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Donald Trump on October 17 urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to Moscow's terms for ending the war, citing Putin's threats to "destroy" Ukraine. The US President insisted on transferring control over Donbas and repeated the Kremlin's arguments.

