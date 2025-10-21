Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in Russia on the evening of October 21.
In Trubchevsk, Bryansk region of Russia, drones hit a local substation, and in Russian Smolensk, a thermal power plant, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.
Details
According to local Telegram channels, drones attacked a substation in Trubchevsk, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
A strike on a thermal power plant in Smolensk is also reported. As a result of the strikes, power was lost in part of the city.
Recall
Special forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine once again successfully destroyed enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories.