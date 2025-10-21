Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
07:58 PM • 3246 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
07:07 PM • 8022 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 14815 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 23998 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 36435 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 22675 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 22292 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23460 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22611 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21381 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
81%
750mm
Popular news
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 14299 views
Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street JournalOctober 21, 11:26 AM • 10908 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26146 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 1956October 21, 01:20 PM • 12588 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo03:33 PM • 21057 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 36444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 46108 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 44701 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 50478 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 107470 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 6310 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26186 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 37575 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 28730 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 84816 views
Actual
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Film

Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Drones attacked a thermal power plant in Russia on the evening of October 21.

Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk

In Trubchevsk, Bryansk region of Russia, drones hit a local substation, and in Russian Smolensk, a thermal power plant, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

According to local Telegram channels, drones attacked a substation in Trubchevsk, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

A strike on a thermal power plant in Smolensk is also reported. As a result of the strikes, power was lost in part of the city.

Recall

Special forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine once again successfully destroyed enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine