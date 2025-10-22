Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 654 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2702 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4538 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4294 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6092 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15213 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16880 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26038 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31501 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28409 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 682 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6792 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13316 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15813 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20302 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 206 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28220 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43302 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52878 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42987 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BM-21 "Grad"
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the attack by the "Sargas" unit on the oil refinery in Makhachkala on October 22, where a key oil processing unit was damaged. The strike by Ukrainian-made drones caused a large-scale fire, hitting an object that supplied fuel to the Russian occupation forces.

Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan

Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed a new operation against Russia's energy infrastructure. On October 22, the "Sargas" unit of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian-made drones, which hit a facility that supplied fuel to Russian occupation forces. As a result of the strike, a key primary oil refining unit – AVT – was damaged, after which a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory.

Half of 167 battles are in two directions: General Staff updates map22.10.25, 08:57 • 2180 views

Local Telegram channels distributed a video of the moment of the explosion, which shows one of the drones hitting the unit, causing detonation and ignition.

The impact on Russia's oil industry will continue and constantly grow. Military intelligence will systematically drain the aggressor of the "blood of war" 

– a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed an attack on a Russian ammunition production plant in Mordovia and the Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan. 

The Main Intelligence Directorate previously reported that Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia in the fuel and energy sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia on October 21, 2025. Ukrainian troops used Storm Shadow missiles against a strategic object of the military-industrial complex.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Storm Shadow cruise missile