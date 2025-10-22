Ukraine's HUR confirmed the strike on an oil refinery in Dagestan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the attack by the "Sargas" unit on the oil refinery in Makhachkala on October 22, where a key oil processing unit was damaged. The strike by Ukrainian-made drones caused a large-scale fire, hitting an object that supplied fuel to the Russian occupation forces.
Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed a new operation against Russia's energy infrastructure. On October 22, the "Sargas" unit of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.
Details
According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian-made drones, which hit a facility that supplied fuel to Russian occupation forces. As a result of the strike, a key primary oil refining unit – AVT – was damaged, after which a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory.
Local Telegram channels distributed a video of the moment of the explosion, which shows one of the drones hitting the unit, causing detonation and ignition.
The impact on Russia's oil industry will continue and constantly grow. Military intelligence will systematically drain the aggressor of the "blood of war"
Recall
Earlier, the General Staff confirmed an attack on a Russian ammunition production plant in Mordovia and the Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan.
The Main Intelligence Directorate previously reported that Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia in the fuel and energy sector.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia on October 21, 2025. Ukrainian troops used Storm Shadow missiles against a strategic object of the military-industrial complex.