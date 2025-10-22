$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
05:34 AM • 4990 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 5684 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
12:40 AM • 19620 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 33002 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 35366 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 31329 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 29658 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32281 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 55386 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24592 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Half of 167 battles are in two directions: General Staff updates map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Over the past day, 167 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is 17% less than the day before. Most of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

167 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is 17% less than the day before. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest. 5 areas of concentration of Russian invaders with weapons and equipment were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on October 21, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 63 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4110 shellings, including 89 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4488 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 8 air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 160 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried 13 times to break through the defensive lines of our soldiers near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Kamyanka, Zapadne and towards Bologivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were nine enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zelene Hay, Nova Kruhlyakivka and towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 17 attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodyazi, Derylove, Myrny and Novoselivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Filya, Verbove, Novohryhorivka and Novomykolaivka over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance five times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove and towards Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1050 occupiers, armored combat vehicles and artillery systems: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russian losses over the past day22.10.25, 07:50 • 1886 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine