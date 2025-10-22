Minus 1050 occupiers, armored combat vehicles and artillery systems: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russian losses over the past day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 1050 Russian servicemen. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.10.25 amount to 1,133,255 personnel.
Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 1050 Russian servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1133255 (+1050) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11280 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23447 (+11)
- artillery systems ‒ 33914 (+12)
- MLRS ‒ 1524 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1229 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 72760 (+160)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3864 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 65122 (+96)
- special equipment ‒ 3981 (+1)
Recall
During the day, October 21, Ukrainian military repelled more than one and a half hundred enemy attacks, more than three thousand artillery shellings were recorded. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 53 assault actions.