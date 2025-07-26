$41.770.00
17 out of 27 Russian missiles and 183 out of 208 drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

On the night of July 26, Russia launched 208 drones and 27 missiles, including 12 ballistic ones, at Ukraine. Defense forces shot down 183 drones and 17 missiles; hits were recorded in 9 locations.

17 out of 27 Russian missiles and 183 out of 208 drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 208 drones and 27 missiles, including 12 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 183 drones and 17 missiles were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 26, the enemy attacked with 235 air attack assets (208 UAVs and 27 missiles of various types):

  • 208 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;
    • 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions - Russia, Yeysk and temporarily occupied territory of Crimea);
      • 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Yeysk, Voronezh, Rostov regions);
        • 7 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of Belgorod region of Russia and temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

          "The main direction of the strike is Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.

          The enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region: two dead, 5 injured26.07.25, 08:13 • 2172 views

          The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed by electronic warfare 200 enemy air attack assets: 183 attack UAVs; 17 missiles of various types

          - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

          "10 missile hits and 25 attack UAV hits were recorded in 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) - in 8 locations," the report says.

          Zelenskyy on the night Russian attack: there can be no silence in response to such strikes26.07.25, 09:49 • 1452 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          Kh-59
          9K720 Iskander
          Ukraine
