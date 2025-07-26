The enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region: two dead, 5 injured

On the night of July 26, Russian occupation forces launched a massive combined attack on Dnipro and the region, resulting in two deaths, 5 injuries, fires, and extensive damage. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region. Previously, 7 missiles and 26 UAVs were shot down by air defenders. This was reported by the Air Command. Unfortunately, there were also hits. - the message says.

Lysak noted that as a result of the attack in Dnipro, a man died and a woman was injured.

"A high-rise building was damaged. Industrial enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out. In particular, in the parking lot – cars caught fire," he added.

Several fires – also in the Dnipro district. Fire engulfed a shopping center. Fires

Lysak noted that one person died in the Dnipro district, and four more were injured.

This night, Kharkiv suffered an almost three-hour massive combined attack. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones, delivering 4 KAB strikes, 2 ballistic strikes, and about 15 "Shahed" attacks.