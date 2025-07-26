The enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region: two dead, 5 injured

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 15750 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 40825 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 134645 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 56940 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 56755 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94012 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40174 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53818 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50817 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91746 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower craneJuly 25, 09:14 PM • 6722 views
Romania commented on the possible transfer of an additional Patriot to UkraineJuly 25, 09:26 PM • 9690 views
Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINPJuly 25, 09:40 PM • 9390 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 4168 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 8918 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 134646 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94012 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 148986 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 123687 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 143208 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 10 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 253530 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 367183 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 446078 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 446193 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

The enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region: two dead, 5 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

On the night of July 26, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region. Two people were killed, five were injured, and a multi-story building, industrial enterprises, and a shopping center were damaged.

The enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region: two dead, 5 injured

On the night of July 26, Russian occupation forces launched a massive combined attack on Dnipro and the region, resulting in two deaths, 5 injuries, fires, and extensive damage. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region. Previously, 7 missiles and 26 UAVs were shot down by air defenders. This was reported by the Air Command. Unfortunately, there were also hits.

- the message says.

Lysak noted that as a result of the attack in Dnipro, a man died and a woman was injured.

"A high-rise building was damaged. Industrial enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out. In particular, in the parking lot – cars caught fire," he added.

Several fires – also in the Dnipro district. Fire engulfed a shopping center. Fires

Lysak noted that one person died in the Dnipro district, and four more were injured.

Recall

This night, Kharkiv suffered an almost three-hour massive combined attack. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones, delivering 4 KAB strikes, 2 ballistic strikes, and about 15 "Shahed" attacks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9