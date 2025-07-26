Zelenskyy on the night Russian attack: there can be no silence in response to such strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Ukraine, stating that "there can certainly be no silence in response to such strikes, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure this," writes UNN.

"Morning reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the military. At night, the Russians launched a combined strike: missiles, including ballistic ones, drones. They hit along the Sumy region - Kharkiv region - Dnipropetrovsk region line," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, rescuers immediately responded, expressing gratitude "for this constant promptness in helping our people." "There are wounded as a result of the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there are also dead. My condolences," the President noted.

There can certainly be no silence in response to such strikes, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure this. Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, Russian airports must feel that Russia's war has real consequences for them. The accuracy of our drones, the daily nature of Ukrainian responses - this is one of the arguments that will certainly bring peace closer. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

