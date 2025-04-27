How many ballistic missiles and "shaheds" of the Russian Federation were destroyed in a week - the response of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the week, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 enemy air targets, including 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 442 Shahed-type strike UAVs.

During the week, from April 21 to April 27, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 air targets:

31 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

442 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

114 reconnaissance UAVs;

237 UAVs of other types.

The Air Force aviation carried out about 160 sorties during the week, in particular:

more than 90 – for fighter aviation cover;

about 50 – for fire damage and air support of troops.

Air Force pilots launched dozens of air strikes on enemy positions, using aerial bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the enemy were hit - inform the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From April 14 to April 20, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 699 Russian air targets. Among them are 159 Shahed strikes, 3 Iskander-K missiles and hundreds of other drones.