How many ballistic missiles and "shaheds" of the Russian Federation were destroyed in a week - the response of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

07:35 AM

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 15085 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM
How many ballistic missiles and "shaheds" of the Russian Federation were destroyed in a week - the response of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 April 27

In a week, the Defense Forces destroyed 841 air targets, including 7 ballistic missiles and 442 Shahed-type strike UAVs. Aviation made about 160 sorties.

How many ballistic missiles and "shaheds" of the Russian Federation were destroyed in a week - the response of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the week, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 enemy air targets, including 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 442 Shahed-type strike UAVs.

This is reported by Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details

During the week, from April 21 to April 27, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 air targets: 

  • 31 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
    • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
      • 6 Kalibr cruise missiles;
        • 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;
          • 442 Shahed-type strike UAVs;
            • 114 reconnaissance UAVs;
              • 237 UAVs of other types.

                The Air Force aviation carried out about 160 sorties during the week, in particular:

                • more than 90 – for fighter aviation cover;
                  • about 50 – for fire damage and air support of troops.

                    Air Force pilots launched dozens of air strikes on enemy positions, using aerial bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the enemy were hit

                    - inform the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                    Defense forces shot down 57 UAVs, more than 60 did not reach their targets27.04.25, 09:28 • 3330 views

                    Addition

                    From April 14 to April 20, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 699 Russian air targets. Among them are 159 Shahed strikes, 3 Iskander-K missiles and hundreds of other drones.

                    Anna Murashko

                    Anna Murashko

