Defense forces shot down 57 UAVs, more than 60 did not reach their targets

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5414 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28860 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47913 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34326 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87016 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55045 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46812 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
4m/s
52%
757 mm
Popular news

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 5630 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 8656 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 7972 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

01:03 AM • 9790 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 11572 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 87017 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 82906 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 112722 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 163607 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 324339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28862 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 29943 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 66592 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 58438 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 62464 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Defense forces shot down 57 UAVs, more than 60 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On the night of April 27, the Russian Federation launched 149 UAVs at Ukraine, 57 of them were shot down. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an attack on Pavlograd resulted in the death of a man and the injury of a girl.

Defense forces shot down 57 UAVs, more than 60 did not reach their targets

Ukrainian military shot down 57 enemy UAVs, 67 UAV imitators did not reach their targets (locationally lost). In total, 149 UAVs were launched over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of April 27, 2025 (from 21:00 on April 26), the enemy attacked with 149 strike UAVs (UAV imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia

- the message says.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 

As of 09:00, the downing of 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 67 enemy UAV imitators — locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- PSU informs. 

As a result of the enemy attack, the Zhytomyr region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Cherkasy region were affected.

Addition

On the night of April 27, russia once again shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. This time, the attack on Pavlograd resulted in the death of a man. The city authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured, and many damages were recorded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$93,925.70
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,798.71