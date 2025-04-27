Defense forces shot down 57 UAVs, more than 60 did not reach their targets

Ukrainian military shot down 57 enemy UAVs, 67 UAV imitators did not reach their targets (locationally lost). In total, 149 UAVs were launched over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of April 27, 2025 (from 21:00 on April 26), the enemy attacked with 149 strike UAVs (UAV imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia - the message says.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 67 enemy UAV imitators — locationally lost (without negative consequences) - PSU informs.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Zhytomyr region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Cherkasy region were affected.

Addition

On the night of April 27, russia once again shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. This time, the attack on Pavlograd resulted in the death of a man. The city authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured, and many damages were recorded.