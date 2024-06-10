Air defense servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces received an order to evacuate families from the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", reports UNN.

Details

Agent Atesh, who is part of the calculation of the air defense system stationed in the village of Novosti in Crimea, reports that he has received a "recommendation" from commanders to start evacuating their families to military camps in the Southern Military District.

"This development coincides with the movement of air defense systems to the Belgorod region, which poses a threat to security in Crimea, leaving it without proper coverage," the partisans said.

At the same time, it is reported that the Russian Armed Forces are creating new mobile air defense groups to combat UAVs, using the ZU-23-2. this indicates strategic reorientation and preparation for new challenges in defense, while the main focus is on the Crimea.

Addition

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched successful strikes on one s-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the invaders in the Dzhankoy Area, as well as two enemy s-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria.