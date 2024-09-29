Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Russian troops at the Angarsk training ground in Crimea - “ATES”

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance operation at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in occupied Crimea. The movement's agents collected important data on Russian military exercises, new defenses and the movement of military equipment. This was stated by the underground movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

ATES agents recorded active activity at the training ground located near the village of Zarichne. The occupants are bringing personnel to a point at the entrance to the village, where the soldiers are dropped off and continue on foot, while the equipment remains on the roadside. The scouts discovered new defensive fortifications, as well as the movement of military equipment.

We continue to record the routes, the number of vehicles and personnel undergoing training at this facility. All information is promptly shared with the Ukrainian Defense Forces - the statement said.

Recall

As previously reported by the underground movement ATESH, the occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya. This may be related to the "terrorist defense" exercises of Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.