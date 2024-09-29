Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Russian troops at the Angarsk training ground in Crimea - “ATES”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Russian troops at the Angarsk training ground in Crimea - “ATES”

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea. They collected data on exercises, new fortifications, and the movement of occupiers' equipment.

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance operation at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in occupied Crimea. The movement's agents collected important data on Russian military exercises, new defenses and the movement of military equipment. This was stated by the underground movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

Details

ATES agents recorded active activity at the training ground located near the village of Zarichne. The occupants are bringing personnel to a point at the entrance to the village, where the soldiers are dropped off and continue on foot, while the equipment remains on the roadside. The scouts discovered new defensive fortifications, as well as the movement of military equipment.

We continue to record the routes, the number of vehicles and personnel undergoing training at this facility. All information is promptly shared with the Ukrainian Defense Forces

- the statement said.

Recall

As previously reported by the underground movement ATESH, the occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya. This may be related to the "terrorist defense" exercises of Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.

Olga Rozgon

War
ateshAtesh
yevpatoriaYevpatoria
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising