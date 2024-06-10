Defense Forces hit enemy S-400 and S-300 air defense systems in Crimea - General Staff

On the night of June 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft Missile System and two S-300 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea. this was announced on Monday by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked One S-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the invaders in the Dzhankoy area, as well as two enemy s-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria - the General Staff said in a statement.

It is noted that none of the missiles fired by the Defense Forces were intercepted by the "highly effective" enemy air defense.

In particular, in these areas, after the strikes of Ukrainian missile forces, an immediate cessation of the operation of radars of the S-300/S-400 complexes was recorded.

In addition, further detonation of ammunition was noted in all three areas of the launch positions of anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation.

"Thanks to the successful combat work of the Defense Forces, the air defense of the Russian invaders in the Ukrainian Crimea suffered significant losses," the General Staff added.