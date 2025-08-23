Ukrainian flags appeared in occupied cities of four regions and Crimea - "Yellow Ribbon"

Occupied cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea were decorated with Ukrainian flags, the "Yellow Ribbon" movement reported on August 23, on the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement decorated the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea with Ukrainian flags. Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zhdanivka, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Mariupol celebrate the Day of the Ukrainian Flag together with the whole country. Do not forget that no one is waiting for de-occupation as much as people who are forced to live under occupation - stated the "Yellow Ribbon" on social media.

In particular, as stated, "today is State Flag Day, and activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement raised the flag of Ukraine in Simferopol."

"Railway district of the city. After the Russian occupation in 2014, the empty Simferopol railway, the former European gateway to Crimea, became a sad and terrible symbol of the occupation. The Ukrainian flag was removed from the railway station. But we all have Ukrainian flags hidden from the occupiers, and they will wait for their time. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and together with all Ukrainians are working for Victory and the return of every piece of Ukrainian land under the blue and yellow flag. We will resist as long as it takes. And in the end, everything will be Ukraine!" - emphasized the movement.

Also, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement showed a number of other photos from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"Henichesk and Nova Kakhovka are Ukrainian cities. Happy State Flag Day! No matter what, it will definitely fly over every Ukrainian home. We are working for this," the movement said.