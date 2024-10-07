Drone strikes recorded in several districts of occupied Crimea

Drone strikes were recorded in several areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

In particular, drones were spotted in Hvardiyske, Simferopol district, Novofedorivka and Sak.

Referring to eyewitness accounts, the sounds of explosions were recorded in such settlements as Myrne, Shtormove and Yevpatoriya.

So far, the Russian authorities have not provided official comments on the incident, and no air alert has been declared on the territory.