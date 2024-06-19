Occupants in Crimea are preparing to land the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"
The occupiers in Crimea are preparing for a possible landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Ukrainian partisans have discovered new Russian firing points and fortifications being built in Yevpatoriya.
Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya in Crimea and discovered new Russian firing points, the number of which has increased significantly. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports .
The ATES agent conducted reconnaissance in Yevpatoria and discovered new firing points, the number of which has increased significantly. In addition, old positions are being actively modernized and strengthened, which in turn indicates that the Russian Armed Forces are preparing for a worst-case scenario at the front,
It is noted that the servicemen of the 68th Separate Marine Engineering Regiment, who are engaged in the construction of fortifications and reserve positions, are increasingly discussing the prospects of Ukraine's use of F-16 fighters and missile weapons throughout the peninsula.
ATES guerrillas discovered a Russian Navy anti-submarine ship MPK-49 "Aleksandrovets" in Sevastopol's Streletskaya Bay during a reconnaissance operation, gathering important data on the military presence in the area.