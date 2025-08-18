Ex-CEO of FC "Zorya" Rafailov's suspicion changed: what he is accused of

Serhiy Rafailov, former CEO of the Zorya football club, has been notified of a change in suspicion and a new in absentia suspicion for intentional tax evasion and official forgery, as well as collaborative activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2019, he organized the execution of fictitious contracts between a private company and the football club regarding the provision of services for finding and concluding contracts with two players.

However, the services were not actually provided. At his direction, false information was entered into tax reports, which allowed the club's tax liabilities to be understated by more than 5 million hryvnias. These funds did not reach the state budget.

The investigation also established that after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Rafailov began active cooperation with the occupation authorities.

He was in occupied Luhansk and Yevpatoria, and also participated in mass events and gave interviews to Russian "media," where he expressed support for the actions of the aggressor country.

He is currently a suspect under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 212 (Evasion of taxes, fees (mandatory payments));

Part 2 of Art. 366 (Official forgery);

Part 6 of Art. 111-1 (Collaborative activity).

He faces a long prison sentence.

