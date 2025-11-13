"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked several dozen targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on the night of November 13. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in particular, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, hits were recorded at the "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" oil storage enterprise, a helicopter parking lot and storage and preparation sites for UAVs at the "Kirovskoye" airfield, and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria area.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, an oil depot in the Berdiansk area and advanced command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit.

The General Staff added that targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue systematic fire damage to objects involved in providing for the Russian occupation army. Attack UAVs, jet drones, and various types of missiles are used for complex strikes. Thus, last night, a number of long-range weapons were launched, including domestic developments "Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" - the message says.

