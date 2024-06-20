In the morning, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea: a fire broke out at Cape Chauda

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90940 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119394 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189106 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233492 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369105 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 972 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4252 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11644 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13295 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17306 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the morning, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea: a fire broke out at Cape Chauda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17521 views

Explosions and a fire occurred at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, and ambulances went to the scene. Local residents say that ammunition exploded and there are victims as a result of the incident.

In the morning, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea: a fire broke out at Cape Chauda

In the occupied Crimea, explosions were heard at Cape Chauda in the morning, after which a fire started in that area. This is reported by The Telegram channel "Crimean wind", writes UNN.

Details 

It is noted that around 10 AM, local residents heard explosions from Cape Chauda, and a little later they noticed a column of smoke rising into the sky.

Also, the network reports that several ambulances were moving in that direction.

Judging by the ambulances, there are definitely victims there.  according to our source, ammunition exploded

- - writes "Crimean wind".

In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months17.06.24, 15:55 • 87544 views

Addition

Also, thanks to the locals, it was possible to find out the approximate area of the explosion.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans have discovered new Russian firing points and fortifications under construction in Yevpatoria. They admit thatthe Russians are preparing for a possible landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Yevpatoria
Telegram
Crimea
