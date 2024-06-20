In the morning, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea: a fire broke out at Cape Chauda
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions and a fire occurred at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, and ambulances went to the scene. Local residents say that ammunition exploded and there are victims as a result of the incident.
In the occupied Crimea, explosions were heard at Cape Chauda in the morning, after which a fire started in that area. This is reported by The Telegram channel "Crimean wind", writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that around 10 AM, local residents heard explosions from Cape Chauda, and a little later they noticed a column of smoke rising into the sky.
Also, the network reports that several ambulances were moving in that direction.
Judging by the ambulances, there are definitely victims there. according to our source, ammunition exploded
Addition
Also, thanks to the locals, it was possible to find out the approximate area of the explosion.
Recall
Ukrainian partisans have discovered new Russian firing points and fortifications under construction in Yevpatoria. They admit thatthe Russians are preparing for a possible landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea.