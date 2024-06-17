$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 87544 views

Over the past two months, Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed about 15 Russian air defense systems, including S-300, S-350, and S-400 divisions, dozens of launchers, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control centers in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces have destroyed about 15 air defense systems over the past two months. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were destroyed. UNN reports this with reference to

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has prepared an infographic of defeats of Russian occupiers' air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months.

The total number of individually affected air defense systems is about 15. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were affected. Dozens of launchers of these systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control centers were destroyed

- the statement said.

It is noted that  The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and bring the day of liberation of Ukrainian Crimea closer.

General Staff: enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in Crimea were struck, two radars destroyed12.06.24, 13:44 • 29813 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
Crimea
