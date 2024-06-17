In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces have destroyed about 15 air defense systems over the past two months. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were destroyed. UNN reports this with reference to

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has prepared an infographic of defeats of Russian occupiers' air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months.

The total number of individually affected air defense systems is about 15. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were affected. Dozens of launchers of these systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control centers were destroyed - the statement said.

It is noted that The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and bring the day of liberation of Ukrainian Crimea closer.

General Staff: enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in Crimea were struck, two radars destroyed