In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past two months, Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed about 15 Russian air defense systems, including S-300, S-350, and S-400 divisions, dozens of launchers, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control centers in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces have destroyed about 15 air defense systems over the past two months. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were destroyed.
The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has prepared an infographic of defeats of Russian occupiers' air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months.
The total number of individually affected air defense systems is about 15. In particular, air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were affected. Dozens of launchers of these systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control centers were destroyed
It is noted that The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and bring the day of liberation of Ukrainian Crimea closer.
