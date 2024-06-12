General Staff: enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in Crimea were struck, two radars destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at night a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed, information about the third radar is being clarified, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Last night, our troops again attacked Russian anti-aircraft missile systems deployed by the invaders on the Ukrainian peninsula. This time, a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Belbek, as well as two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and Sevastopol. The hits were confirmed in the target areas. In particular, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified - reported the General Staff.

In addition, as noted, "further detonation of ammunition was recorded in all three areas of deployment of anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation".

"To be continued..." - the General Staff noted.

