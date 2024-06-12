General Staff: enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in Crimea were struck, two radars destroyed

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20141 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228237 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168202 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161989 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201162 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101582 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48847 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57708 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214903 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83187 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101950 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159060 views
General Staff: enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in Crimea were struck, two radars destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29786 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at night a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying two S-300 and S-400 radars, and information about the third radar is being clarified.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at night a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed, information about the third radar is being clarified, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Last night, our troops again attacked Russian anti-aircraft missile systems deployed by the invaders on the Ukrainian peninsula. This time, a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Belbek, as well as two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and Sevastopol. The hits were confirmed in the target areas. In particular, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified

- reported the General Staff.

In addition, as noted, "further detonation of ammunition was recorded in all three areas of deployment of anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation".

"To be continued..." - the General Staff noted.

Defense Forces hit enemy S-400 and S-300 air defense systems in Crimea - General Staff10.06.24, 12:53 • 132107 views

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising