Mobile communication and Internet suddenly disappeared in a number of cities in occupied Crimea - media

In Kerch, on Wednesday evening, February 5, mobile communication and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, a message "not registered in the network" appears, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Residents of eastern Crimea also complain about the lack of mobile communication. There are reports of mobile communication being cut off in Yevpatoriya.

The outages did not affect local cable providers, according to Kerch residents.

Crimean telegram channels report that mobile communication and the Internet are also absent in Feodosia and Sudak.

Add

The publication notes that at the end of December 2024, the Russian Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea warned of possible mobile Internet outages on the Russian-annexed peninsula. Crimean telegram channels write that the outages are related to drone attacks on the island. Allegedly, the drones that have already been found were equipped with SIM cards of local operators.