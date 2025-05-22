склади виявили техніки армії рф біля Євпаторії: відео
Kyiv • UNN
склади військової техніки окупантів: станції РЕБ, вантажівки та інше. Після початку вторгнення в селищі лунали вибухи.
Russian army warehouses were found near Yevpatoria in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".
Details
An anonymous subscriber sent a video showing warehouses of Russian military equipment in the village of Zaozerne near Yevpatoria. REB stations, radio stations on a car chassis, trucks and other units of military equipment are stored in the warehouses.
Our eyes see everything
Additionally
The village of Zaozerne is located in the western part of the Crimean peninsula on the northwestern shore of the Kalamitsky Bay, on the Yevpatoria Cape, 10 km from the city of Yevpatoria. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, explosions were heard several times in the village.
The occupying "authorities" of Crimea reported that there were no casualties as a result of the explosions.
